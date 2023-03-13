Frederick County Public Schools Youth Art Month Student Exhibition — through March 26. The annual Youth Art Month exhibition features hundreds of 2D and 3D artworks in a variety of media created by students from each public school within Frederick County. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

Frederick County Public Schools Faculty Exhibition — through March 26. A salute to those who make Youth Art Month possible, this exhibition showcases the creative talents of Frederick County Public Schools educators. Works in a variety of media. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

