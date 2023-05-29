"Loving Nature" — June 2-25, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Caroline Mayer. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. June 3. Artist talk 7 p.m. June 15.  Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.

 “Other Realities” — June 3 to 25. A photographer at heart, Mark Rothkopf explores “other realities” through his oil paintings, colored pencil drawings and photographs of local festival scenes. Included in this solo show are black-and-white photographs of his travels through Canada and Iceland, as well as local Frederick sights. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. eastsidearts313@gmail.com, eastsideartistsgallery.com.

