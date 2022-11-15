Pamela Moulton’s ‘Beneath the Forest’ at the FAC Art Center

The Frederick Arts Council presents a new exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick. “Beneath the Forest” makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism. The show opened Nov. 10 and will remain on view through the winter. Like much of Moulton’s previous work, this exhibit fosters an ethos of generosity and creative exchange. The energetic sculptures and woven installations cultivate habitats for the imagination that raise awareness about our planet, offering windows of hope. Discarded materials, such as fishing nets, hair curlers, lost mittens, heirloom gloves and bottlecaps are reassembled, reorganized and reinvented into new forms. The result brings into focus connections between many types of human communities, as well as with the precious natural world.

 Courtesy photo

Artists in the Mary Pfister Group Exhibit — through Nov. 20, Links Bridge Vineyards Tasting Room, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.

National Juried Photography Exhibition — through Nov. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features selected photographs by regional and national artists. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

