'Nostalgia'

“Nostalgia” runs through May 28 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. This group exhibition reflects 27 independently juried artists’ interpretations of the word nostalgia. Stop by for an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6. Shown here, “The Brooklyn Diner,” by Payton Brown.

 Courtesy photo

"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.

"Miniature Worlds" — through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525, dmarkowitz@frederickcountymd.gov or tinyurl.com/50-center.

