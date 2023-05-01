"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
"Miniature Worlds" — through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525, dmarkowitz@frederickcountymd.gov or tinyurl.com/50-center.
“Nostalgia” — through May 28, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6. Nostalgia can mean a sentimental longing for the past, accompanied with happy remembrances of times gone by. It can also mean a longing accompanied with a sense of loss or missed opportunity. This group exhibition reflects 27 independently juried artists’ interpretations of the word nostalgia. 301-695-4050, staci@districtarts.com, districtarts.com/nostalgia.
Colored Pencil Extravaganza — through May 31, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Colored pencil art by award-winning artist Lis Zadravec and 10 of her students. Come by and see what this modern medium can really do! Opening reception May 6, artist talk at 3 p.m.; colored pencil demos every Saturday and Sunday throughout May at 2 p.m. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.
“Comfort” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. frederickartscouncil.org.
“Making Memories as We Wait” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Solo exhibition by Khánh H. Lê, who probes his personal and familial histories to carve out a cultural identity for himself. Through the collaging of materials such as acrylic paintings, glitter, prints and sparkling plastic craft jewels, Lê merges narratives — both horrific realities and idyllic fantasies — that are filled with tension as he explores notions of home, country and safety. 301-662-4190.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"Nature's Grace" — May 5 to 21, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Original paintings by Pauline Rakis. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.
Frederick Artists Night Featuring Vicki Favilla — 4 to 8 p.m. May 6, Cowork Frederick, 122 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Visually striking abstract paintings. Live music by Mike Elosh. All proceeds from art sales to go the artist. 301-732-5165 or coworkfrederickfoundation.org.
"Family Album" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Robert Cantor celebrate the peculiarities of nostalgia and memory while alluding to the way that time, technology and consumer culture have shared those memories and irrevocably altered the dreams and aspiration associated wit them. Starting with black–and–white snapshots from his childhood, Cantor uses figures from his extensive pencil sharpener collection to replace himself and his brothers wherever they appear. Continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Mike do this, Mike do that, Mike don't do that" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Pencil and graphite drawings by Michael Bruner. Inspired by surrealism and memory, Bruner's highly detailed drawings use beauty, humor, and repulsion to reflect on the complexities of identity and subliminal thoughts and emotions. Continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Romancing (Im)Perfection" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Ceramics by Danielle Hawk are domestic objects stripped of their purpose. Using their function as a metaphor for productivity and social performance, their uselessness becomes a symbol of the impossibility of achieving societal calls for constant perceived perfection.
National Juried Exhibition — May 6 through July 9, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features works in a variety of media by artists from around the region and the nation. Art Matters Artist Talk 2 p.m. May 6 with Foon Sham, sculptor and professor at University of Md., College Park, and show juror, will discuss the selection and award process and announce the award-winning entries. Exhibit continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Art as Refuge and Inspiration" — May 7 through June 25, Blanche Ames Gallery, UUCF, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Work by Mary Fletcher and Samantha Purvis. View Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings or by appointment. bagalleryappointment@gmail.com or frederickuu.org.
"10x10" — Opening 4 to 8 p.m. May 12, noon to 6 p.m. May 13 and 14, Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Opening includes music, gaming tournament and food truck. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. 443-536-9198.
