[C’est l’art]

[C’est l’art] features work by Michael Hyman, Susan Washington, Dana Ellyn and Al Code. This exhibition challenges the perception of what’s art and its effect on the public. Through an eclectic mix of style, mediums and simplicity, each piece reflects a broad critique of art culture and deliberation of purpose. On view at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. Call 301-215-7990 for more info. Shown here, “WEB Dubois,” by Dana Ellyn.

 Courtesy photo

“Life Size” and “Under the Same Sky” — through April 30. “Life Size,” by Julie Maynard, is an exhibit of life-size collaged figures. “Under the Same Sky,” by Karen Peacock, features mixed-media work that explores our country’s ever-changing skies. TAG/The Artists Gallery, 501 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-228-9860, theartistsgalleryfrederick.com.

Bettie Awards Exhibition — through April 30. View artworks created by local youth selected as 2023 Bettie Award Winners. Visitors can vote for their favorite artwork throughout the duration of the exhibition. The artwork receiving the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

