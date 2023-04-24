“Life Size” and “Under the Same Sky” — through April 30. “Life Size,” by Julie Maynard, is an exhibit of life-size collaged figures. “Under the Same Sky,” by Karen Peacock, features mixed-media work that explores our country’s ever-changing skies. TAG/The Artists Gallery, 501 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-228-9860, theartistsgalleryfrederick.com.
Bettie Awards Exhibition — through April 30. View artworks created by local youth selected as 2023 Bettie Award Winners. Visitors can vote for their favorite artwork throughout the duration of the exhibition. The artwork receiving the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
"Angry Women Done Swallowing Our Words" — through April 30, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Kristan Ryan. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7689 or visit frederickuu.org.
"Strands of Time" — through April 30, Locals Farm Market's Artist in the House Gallery, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Works by Susan Due Pearcy. A selection of her work over 50 years of art making. Visit localsfarmmarket.com for hours.
"Native Plants and Pollinators" — through April 30, The Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown City Park. Valley Art Association members exhibit. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. valleyartassoc.org or 301-797-2867.
Cowork Frederick Artist of the Month: Julie Jenkins — through April 30 at Cowork Frederick, 122 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Julie Jenkins creates realistic paintings on wood, acrylic, metal and recycled slate. Her art focuses on landscapes, nature and everyday joys. 240-772-1295, coworkfrederickfoundation.org/julie-jenkins-apr23.
“Mechanical Components: The Seen But UnSeen” — through April 30. Using inspiration from industrial manufacturing and mechanical components, Gillian Collins develops a style that combines realism and abstraction with the abstract expressionism of geometric shapes to facilitate a contemplation of our most basic technological advancements. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
“Re_Source Art” — through April 30. With an unconventional harmony between academic and neofolk sculpting methods, this exhibition from Nadya Steare is a series of sculptures addressing the urgency of the global waste crisis and plastic pollution. Inspired by the Zero-Waste Movement, a trend to maintain a more sustainable lifestyle, this series was created entirely out of discarded, found and donated materials. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
Emerging Artists Exhibition — through April 30. Works in a variety of media. This annual juried exhibition highlights adult artists at the outset of their creative endeavors. Juror Rachel Hsu is an interdisciplinary artist who works with visual art, language and poetry. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
"What a Wonderful World" — through April 30, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring the work of mother-daughter duo Arden McElroy and Jill Hossler. Both artists draw inspiration from nature for their work, particularly landscapes and seascapes, from places they've visited or dreamed about. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.
“C’est l’art” — through April 30. Featuring work by Michael Hyman, Susan Washington, Dana Ellyn and Al Code, this exhibition challenges the perception of what’s art and its effect on the public. Through an eclectic mix of style, mediums and simplicity, each piece reflects a broad critique of art culture and deliberation of purpose. Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b, 301-215-7990.
"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
"Miniature Worlds" — through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525, dmarkowitz@frederickcountymd.gov or tinyurl.com/50-center.
“Comfort” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. frederickartscouncil.org.
“Making Memories as We Wait” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Solo exhibition by Khánh H. Lê, who probes his personal and familial histories to carve out a cultural identity for himself. Through the collaging of materials such as acrylic paintings, glitter, prints and sparkling plastic craft jewels, Lê merges narratives — both horrific realities and idyllic fantasies — that are filled with tension as he explores notions of home, country and safety. 301-662-4190.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
“Nostalgia” — May 3 to 28, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6. Nostalgia can mean a sentimental longing for the past, accompanied with happy remembrances of times gone by. It can also mean a longing accompanied with a sense of loss or missed opportunity. This group exhibition reflects 27 independently juried artists’ interpretations of the word nostalgia. 301-695-4050, staci@districtarts.com, districtarts.com/nostalgia.
Frederick Artists Night Featuring Vicki Favilla — 4 to 8 p.m. May 6, Cowork Frederick, 122 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Visually striking abstract paintings. Live music by Mike Elosh. All proceeds from art sales to go the artist. 301-732-5165 or coworkfrederickfoundation.org.
"Family Album" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Robert Cantor celebrate the peculiarities of nostalgia and memory while alluding to the way that time, technology and consumer culture have shared those memories and irrevocably altered the dreams and aspiration associated wit them. Starting with black–and–white snapshots from his childhood, Cantor uses figures from his extensive pencil sharpener collection to replace himself and his brothers wherever they appear. Continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Mike do this, Mike do that, Mike don't do that" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Pencil and graphite drawings by Michael Bruner. Inspired by surrealism and memory, Bruner's highly detailed drawings use beauty, humor, and repulsion to reflect on the complexities of identity and subliminal thoughts and emotions. Continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Romancing (Im)Perfection" — May 6 through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Ceramics by Danielle Hawk are domestic objects stripped of their purpose. Using their function as a metaphor for productivity and social performance, their uselessness becomes a symbol of the impossibility of achieving societal calls for constant perceived perfection.
National Juried Exhibition — May 6 through July 9, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features works in a variety of media by artists from around the region and the nation. Art Matters Artist Talk 2 p.m. May 6 with Foon Sham, sculptor and professor at University of Md., College Park, and show juror, will discuss the selection and award process and announce the award-winning entries. Exhibit continues through June 25. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
