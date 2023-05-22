“Nostalgia” — through May 28, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Nostalgia can mean a sentimental longing for the past, accompanied with happy remembrances of times gone by. It can also mean a longing accompanied with a sense of loss or missed opportunity. This group exhibition reflects 27 independently juried artists’ interpretations of the word nostalgia. 301-695-4050, staci@districtarts.com, districtarts.com/nostalgia.

"May Flowers" — through May 28, The Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown City Park. Valley Art Association members' exhibit. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. valleyartassoc.org.

