“John Petro: Snapshots from a Baltimore Community on the Edge” runs through Oct. 29 at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, featuring photography documenting some of the community and culture in and around a half-mile section of Wilkins Avenue in southwest Baltimore. Shown here, “Geraldine and family,” by John Petro.

"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

"al fresco" — through Sept. 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. A celebration of the natural world and its power to inspire. This summer group show features regional artists Lissa Abrams, Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Jane Knighton, Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.

