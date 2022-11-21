'LORE' at Gallery 115

“LORE” is a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. The show is on view through Jan. 8 at Gallery 115 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Shown here, “How Can I Trust You,” by Robert Zurer.

 Courtesy photo

National Juried Photography Exhibition — through Nov. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features selected photographs by regional and national artists. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

”Hard and Soft Art” — through Nov. 27, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring photography-inspired paintings by Mary Paul Barnaby and hammer work by artist/blacksmith Stephen Dill. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com or eastsideartistsgallery.com.

