“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-567-1374, cms.montgomerycollege.edu.
“Mingling Echoes” — Feb. 6 to March 3, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Work by Lauren Koch, adjunct professor of sculpture who incorporates found and repurposed objects from a personal collection amassed over the past three decades from many places. Phaze 2 Gallery, 98 West Campus Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. 304-876-5159, eboggess@shepherd.edu, shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery.
"Natural Selection: Experiencing Change" — through Feb. 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings by S. Manya Stoumen–Tolino. The idea of natural selection belongs to human ideas about how organic forms evolve and endure, or not. In this series, Stoumen-Tolino reflects on major forms, lines, and color experienced in the natural world that express the inherent changes constantly occurring in all living things. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Drifting Through Deep Time" — through Feb. 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by Keith Kozloff. A reflection on "deep time," a term applied to how we conceive of geological timescales. Constructing a photographic narrative loosely based on the protocontinent Avalonia, his work is a reflection on human attention and humanity's capacity to understand Earth's life support systems. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" — through Feb. 26, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Features nine artists from the Gaithersburg Fine Arts Association. Call 301-473-7680 for gallery hours or visit frederickuu.org.
"Behind the Fold" — through March 5, BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Showcasing the works of nationally known sculptor, amateur magician, and former Carnegie Melon professor, Dan Droz. Artist talk Feb. 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.
"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's most talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
“Community Threads: Connectivity through Creativity” — Feb. 1 to 26. This exhibition was curated as a vignette showcase that reflects the array of creativity within the Frederick County Art Association, with work by 16 members. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Districtarts.com.
"Natural Selections" — Feb. 3-26, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Works by artists Melissa Penley Cormier and Caitlin Gill investigate the natural world as metaphor. Cormier uses photography and installations to document and explore how we mark time. Gill uses printmaking, sculpting, drawing, collage, painting and fiber to create artwork that explores ideas of identity, femininity and domesticity. Cormier's projects center around looking closely and carefully. Gill's work examines the patriarchy the male gaze and gender through animal and insect portraits. Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4. Artists' talk 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770.
Amazing Tablescapes — Feb. 3-12, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Atrium, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Creative tablescapes displays. People's Choice Award announced on Facebook at 5 p.m. March 1. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
Brad Blair: “Divergent Entities” — Feb. 4 to 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Artist talk on Feb. 4. Blair’s curiosity of the unknown, paired with a strong imagination and an inquisitive mindset, leads him to create art what provides wonder and examination. His ceramic work in this exhibition are obscure oddities that help convey a message regarding this mysterious life we live, in a universe yet to be explored fully. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
“When A Tree Falls” — Feb. 4 to 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Selected woodturners from throughout Maryland join artistic forces with local Frederick artists for a tree-themed exhibition of handcrafted woodturnings, presented alongside paintings, carvings and prints. Art Matters Artist Talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 4. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Home Free: A Farewell to California" — Feb. 4 to 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The photographs in this exhibition are a part of Brandon Oleksy's final farewell to the state he called home for as long as he can remember. The collection comprises scenes that he and others residents passed a thousand times, and are both a remembrance of place and the start of calling a new place "home." 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Together We Rise" — Feb. 4 to 28, EastSide Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. A world traveler, most of Kianna Nobles' photography captures the world from Iceland to South Korea to France. She also does portraits and street photography. This month, she is focusing on Black History Month with guest artists Gaby Nobody (Gaby) and Big Stratus (Jasmine). 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. eastsideartists313@gmail.com.
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions — Feb. 7 through April 23, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This juried exhibition features 95 pieces of art and photography from artists who live in the Quad-State area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Scents of It All" — Feb. 8 through March 3, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. Explore the artists interruption of scent, evoking emotional memory and transporting self through space and time. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 301-215-6660 or bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.