See work by Gillian Collins in “Mechanical Components: The Seen But UnSeen” at the Delaplaine Arts Center, April 1 to 30.

"UNSHUTTERED: Celebrating Photojournalism of The Frederick News-Post — through April 1 at the Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Curated by Nancy Luse, the show celebrates the News-Post photographers during the era of film. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 301-228-9816 or contact@frederickbookarts.org.

Links Bridge Featured Artist: Rosemary Gallick —  through April 9. Links Bridge will continue displaying the works of local artists in its Tasting Room, where wine lovers can enjoy art, and artists can enjoy wine. Rosemary Gallick is a professional artist living in Northern Virginia, and this exhibit will present iconic portraits rendered in a pop-art style. Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. linksbridgevineyards.com.

