"UNSHUTTERED: Celebrating Photojournalism of The Frederick News-Post — through April 1 at the Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Curated by Nancy Luse, the show celebrates the News-Post photographers during the era of film. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 301-228-9816 or contact@frederickbookarts.org.
Links Bridge Featured Artist: Rosemary Gallick — through April 9. Links Bridge will continue displaying the works of local artists in its Tasting Room, where wine lovers can enjoy art, and artists can enjoy wine. Rosemary Gallick is a professional artist living in Northern Virginia, and this exhibit will present iconic portraits rendered in a pop-art style. Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. linksbridgevineyards.com.
"Garden of the Soul" — through April 14, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 410 Hood College Drive, Frederick. Works by Erin Daniels that explore legacy, lineage and a sense of place as expressed through botanical watercolors. Artist's reception 2 to 4 p.m. April 1. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions — through April 23, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This juried exhibition features 95 pieces of art and photography from artists who live in the Quad-State area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
“Life Size” and “Under the Same Sky” — March 31 to April 30. “Life Size,” by Julie Maynard, is an exhibit of life-size collaged figures. “Under the Same Sky,” by Karen Peacock, features mixed-media work that explores our country’s ever-changing skies. TAG/The Artists Gallery, 501 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-228-9860, theartistsgalleryfrederick.com.
Bettie Awards Exhibition — through April 30. View artworks created by local youth selected as 2023 Bettie Award Winners. Visitors can vote for their favorite artwork throughout the duration of the exhibition. The artwork receiving the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
"Angry Women Done Swallowing Our Words" — through April 30, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Kristan Ryan. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7689 or visit frederickuu.org.
"Strands of Time" — through April 30, Locals Farm Market's Artist in the House Gallery, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Works by Susan Due Pearcy. A selection of her work over 50 years of art making. Visit localsfarmmarket.com for hours.
"Native Plants and Pollinators" — through April 30, The Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown City Park. Valley Art Association members exhibit. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. valleyartassoc.org or 301-797-2867.
Cowork Frederick Artist of the Month: Julie Jenkins — through April 30. Frederick Artists Night with live music will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. April 1 at Cowork Frederick, 122 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Julie Jenkins creates realistic paintings on wood, acrylic, metal and recycled slate. Her art focuses on landscapes, nature and everyday joys. 240-772-1295, coworkfrederickfoundation.org/julie-jenkins-apr23.
“Mechanical Components: The Seen But UnSeen” — Apr 1 to 30. Using inspiration from industrial manufacturing and mechanical components, Gillian Collins develops a style that combines realism and abstraction with the abstract expressionism of geometric shapes to facilitate a contemplation of our most basic technological advancements. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
“Re_Source Art” — Apr 1 to 30. With an unconventional harmony between academic and neofolk sculpting methods, this exhibition from Nadya Steare is a series of sculptures addressing the urgency of the global waste crisis and plastic pollution. Inspired by the Zero-Waste Movement, a trend to maintain a more sustainable lifestyle, this series was created entirely out of discarded, found and donated materials. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
Emerging Artists Exhibition — Apr 1 to 30. Works in a variety of media. This annual juried exhibition highlights adult artists at the outset of their creative endeavors. Juror Rachel Hsu is an interdisciplinary artist who works with visual art, language and poetry. Artist Talk at 2 p.m. April 1, and Hsu will discuss the exhibition and announces the grand prize winner. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. delaplaine.org.
“C’est l’art” — April 7 to 30. Featuring work by Michael Hyman, Susan Washington, Dana Ellyn and Al Code, this exhibition challenges the perception of what’s art and its effect on the public. Through an eclectic mix of style, mediums and simplicity, each piece reflects a broad critique of art culture and deliberation of purpose. Opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. April 14. Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b, 301-215-7990.
"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
“Comfort” — through July 1. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. frederickartscouncil.org.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"What a Wonderful World" — April 1 through 30, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring the work of mother-daughter duo Arden McElroy and Jill Hossler. Both artists draw inspiration from nature for their work, particularly landscapes and seascapes, from places they've visited or dreamed about. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.
"Miniature Worlds" — April 17 through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525, dmarkowitz@frederickcountymd.gov or tinyurl.com/50-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.