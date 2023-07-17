‘Indigene’: An artist monograph release party and presentation by Rula Jones — July 23. “‘Indigene’ is a project that has allowed me to combine my love and practice of both art and writing into a single format. The book idea was inspired by a great deal of memoir writers and artist book makers that have come before me including Kurt Vonnegut’s ‘A Man Without a Country,’ the journals of artist Anne Truitt, William Blake’s ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience,’ and Jenny Holtzer.” Frederick Book Arts Center will sell copies of the book and will host a reception and brief presentation at 3 p.m. July 23. Refreshments served. Free street parking. Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 301-228-9816, corrine.wilson@fredbookartscenter.org
DISTRICT Arts celebrates the High Wheel Bicycle Race — through July 23. Artist April Rimpo’s High Wheel paintings will be on view in the gallery. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-695-4050, districtarts.com/special-exhibitions.
Paintings by Galina Kolosovskaya — through July 23, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Silver Spring artist Galina Kolosovskaya is best known for her paintings of flowers and birds. After graduating in fine arts, she was an active member of the remarkable arts community in Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East. She served as artistic director for the Wildlife Foundation, premier environmental organization working for the survival of the Siberian tiger and conservation of Russian flora and fauna. Part of the “Wine and Art” series. 301-602-5733, linksbridgevineyards@gmail.com, linksbridgevineyards.com.
"Contrast & Contours" — through July 28, Just Lookin' Gallery, 40 Summit Ave., Hagerstown. Known for his masterful pencil work, Michale Gibson’s drawings reflect on universal humanity. Hampton Olfus' adroitness with ink takes us on a journey, both inward and outward. Gibson is visiting from Canada and D.C. native Olfus resides in southern Maryland. 301-714-2278 or justlookin.com.
"Spectrum: Realism to Abstraction" — through July 29, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa. 12 featured artists. Gallery hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org or contact@artsalliancegw.org.
"Frederick In Spires" — through July 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. Gallery 322 celebrates the 275th anniversary of Frederick County. This group show features artists Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie, and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Lissa Abrams, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.
"Infinite Surface" — through July 30, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Mixed media exhibit by JG Orudjev and Todd Frankenheimer. Artists talk 7 p.m. July 20. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.
“The Herbalist: Cyanotypes from Fox Haven Farm” — through July 30, with a reception and artist talk from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22. Jillian Abir MacMaster recently spent a week living at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson, created cyanotype prints about and using the farm's herb garden, and led three workshops with demonstrations there. This exhibition will showcase the work created during the artist residency. Part of the Black Cat Studios artist collective and was funded by the Frederick Arts Council. 4 W. Fifth St., Frederick. jillian.macmaster@gmail.com.
“All Fired Up” — through July 30, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Steven Gibson (fused glass artist) and Stephen Dill (blacksmith) exhibit their individual art, as well as collaborative pieces that combine glass and steel. View the work from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July. eastsidearts313@gmail.com, eastsideartistsgallery.com.
Frederick County 275th Anniversary Exhibition — through July 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media created by local and regional artists and inspired by storied from the county's past. Presented in partnership with the Frederick County Historic Sites Consortium. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
“Truth” by Robin Davisson — Aug. 2 to 27. Featured artist Robin Davisson’s lyrical, process-driven work is rooted in eclectic curiosity and the material surprises she discovers working with her finely-developed visual vocabulary. Rooted in relentless curiosity and a love for the visceral qualities of the materials themselves, her work seeks to create knowledge in visual form. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. districtarts.com/robin-davisson.
“Bedwetter” — Aug. 4 to 27. Work by Phyllis Mayes and Lily Sellers, daughter of gallery member Annie Quinlan. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, artist talk from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. 240-367-9770, nomagalleryfrederick.com.
“10x10” — through Aug. 12. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 443-536-9198.
"HUE: An Ode to Color" — through Aug. 25, Gallery 44, 44 S. Bentz St., Frederick. Multimedia art exhibit that explores color in art in a myriad of ways by seven DMV area artists. Open by appointment only. gallery44south@gmail.com or gallery-44.com.
"Over 70 Show" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. A signature of the Delaplaine's Creative Aging Month, this annual exhibition celebrates local artists over age 70 and showcases a wide range of styles, techniques, and interests. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Heavy Metal" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Raymond Burns. Easily mistaken as merely utilitarian and unattractive, Burns hopes to elevate the character and the beauty that exists in the form, color and texture of railroad equipment, engines, cabooses, boxcars, and railroad structures in various states of use and decay. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"On Beauty and Revolution" — through Aug. 27, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Sasa Aakil. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
