Cathy_Wilkin.jpg

“Anything for Ice Cream,” by Cathy Wilkin, is among the ice-cream-themed art on display this month at TAG.

 Courtesy photo

Get the Scoop on TAG’s Sweet History Art Show and Ice Cream Social — Art show through July 30, ice cream social 1 to 3 p.m. July 30, TAG/The Artists Gallery, 501 N. Market St., Frederick. To honor one of the building’s previous tenants — Ebert’s, who produced Peerless Ice Cream on the upper floor. Gallery artists honor that history with art shown during July that was inspired by ice cream. Visit the remodeled gallery and join the ice cream social on July 30. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. theartistsgalleryfrederick.com or 301-228-9860.

”Nothing Else But What It Is” — through July 31, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring works by local artists Kathryn Phebus and Sonja Mishalanie. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription