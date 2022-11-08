Hispanic Heritage Celebration Art Exhibit — through Nov. 13, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon is guest curator. 39 pieces of art in a variety of two-dimensional mediums. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.
Artists in the Mary Pfister Group Exhibit — through Nov. 20, Links Bridge Vineyards Tasting Room, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.
National Juried Photography Exhibition — through Nov. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features selected photographs by regional and national artists. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Hard and Soft Art” — through Nov. 27, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring photography-inspired paintings by Mary Paul Barnaby and hammer work by artist/blacksmith Stephen Dill. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com or eastsideartistsgallery.com.
”Emanations” — through Nov. 30, Majestic Theater’s art gallery, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. A collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, who has been painting portraits of Lincoln since 1983. Box office and gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 717-337-8235 or gettysburgmajestic.org.
Artwork by Links Community Members — through Nov. 30, Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. A collection of 2- and 3-dimensional artwork by 18 Links community members. For gallery hours, call 717-334-5006 or visit adamsarts.org.
”The Magic of Glass” — through Dec. 3, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. National Capital Art Glass juried exhibition featuring works from 455 guild members, including mosaic, fused, stained and blown glass. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11. Gallery hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. 301-215-6660 or bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.
”Notions of Place — Revisited” — through Dec. 9, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. The exhibition includes interpretations by McDaniel College art faculty, alumni, and current students focusing on the notion of “Place” as it pertains to work. Reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.Saturday. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.
”The Nature of Catoctin Mountain” — through December at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. This collection of photography is comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”Travels” — through December at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Satellite location for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer’s travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”The Annotated Vessel” — through December at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. Acrylic paintings by Maremi Andreozzi portray, embody and celebrated lesser-known historical female artists and illustrate the fine textiles and jewelry of the period. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”Accretion” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography and mixed media by Sean Dudley. Through a series of manipulation processes, Dudley’s photography focuses on the — sometimes imperceptible changes in human experience through the accretion of time and experience. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”With Teeth” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by Jillian Abir MacMaster, a Palestinian-American photographic artist from Frederick whose exhibition is a look into invulnerability and displays of protection and survival through something as ubiquitous as facial expression. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Life Forms” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. A photographic exploration, by Ed Palaszynski, into the diversity and complexity of life and Palaszynski’s response to the question, “What does life look like?” Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Season to Season” — through Jan. 1, 2023, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring Jing-Jy Chen, with artist talk and reception 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 6. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680, email bagalleryappointment@gmail.com or visit frederickuu.org.
Crestwood Gallery Fall Exhibit — through Jan. 6, 2023, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, wood carvings, and photography from some of Frederick’s most talented artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
”Lore” — through Jan. 8, 2023, Gallery 115 at the Y Art Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Features 15 artists from around the world including London, New York City, Wyoming and Maryland. Artists reimagine traditional folklore and explore original contemporary myth through a variety of perspectives. Artworks include an eclectic range of media including short film and an interactive installation. Artist Zoom talk noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. https://www.instagram.com/gallery_115_y.
”Joseph Holston: Color in Freedom, Journey Along the Underground Railroad” — through Jan. 14, 2023, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. In this exhibit, Holston leads his audience through four movements that deepen our understanding of America’s Black enslaved people’s experience. Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission and parking are free.301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
”Relief From the Heat” — through Jan. 22, 2023, Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Works by the Washington Water Color Association. Viewing is by appointment 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 301-258-6425 to schedule an appointment. gaithersburgmd.gov.
”Variable Palettes” — through Jan 6, 2023, Adams County Wine Shop, 25 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, Pa. Featuring the work of Dorothea Barrick. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. adamscountywinery.com/events.
”From the Pages of PAN: Art Nouveau Prints, 1895-1900” — through Jan. 29, 2023, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings and woodcuts by renowned artists such as Auguste Rodin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Paul Signac, Georges Seurat, Käthe Kollwitz, Peter Behrens and Aubrey Beardsley, among others. PAN was an avant-garde periodical that sought to represent an overview of cutting-edge international graphic art. Works encompass the art nouveau movement, expressionism, post-impressionism, and symbolism and give a view of the both artistic and intellectual life of this period. This exhibition is from the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum and is organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions. Free admission. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Closed Nov. 24-25; Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Go to www.wcmfa,org.
“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — Nov. 28 to Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. 240-567-1374, mieke.gentis@montgomerycollege.edu, cms.montgomerycollege.edu/arts-tpss/exhibitions.
“The Hot Button” — through August 2023, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
