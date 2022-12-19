GAL CAL camera clique Spiral Ascension by Jennifer Eddins 638673845ed2d.image.jpg

Frederick Camera Clique Members Exhibition runs through Dec. 31 at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Shown here, "Spiral Ascension," by Jennifer Eddins.

 Courtesy photo

"The Nature of Catoctin Mountain" — through Dec. 31 at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.

"Travels" — through Dec. 31 at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Satellite location for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer's travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.

