‘Emanations’ exhibit features abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln

“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of November.

“I set out to create individual works of art that would combine to convey a singular experience,” Allen said of the pieces. “Guided by color and use of the iconic photographs of Lincoln for reference, I wanted to create abstract figurative interpretations — emanations — of Lincoln.”

Allen has painted portraits of Lincoln since 1983. A native of Pittsburgh, for 30 years she pursued a career in educational publishing. She operates her studio and gallery, Lincoln Into Art, on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg.

Majestic Theater is at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley, as well as along Carlisle Street.

 Courtesy photo

