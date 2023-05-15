'As I See It'

The solo exhibition “As I See It” features the artwork of Marcie Wolf-Hubbard from May 17 to July 2 at Artist in the House Gallery at Locals Farm Market Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. An artist reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 21. Wolf-Hubbard is the 2022 recipient of the Nancy Frankel Artist Award and is a prolific artist and teacher. In her current work, she integrates her drawings in encaustic painting and mixed media to create unique surfaces that are full of texture and luminosity. Her vision involves close observation and abstraction of nature and people. Learn more at riverworksart.org. Shown here, “Horses in Blooming Pasture,” by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard.

 Courtesy photo

"Miniature Worlds" — through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525 or tinyurl.com/50-center.

"Nature's Grace" — through May 21, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Original paintings by Pauline Rakis. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.

