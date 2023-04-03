Last chance to see ‘A Pair of Pairs’ at Montgomery College

The King Street Gallery at Montgomery College presents “A Pair of Pairs,” an exhibition of works by Michael Kellner, Alexandra Robinson, Dave Kube and Janet Olney, which runs through April 7. This exhibition explores artistic partnerships by presenting a pair of artists working in pairs. “Checks and Balances” is an ongoing, mail art project by Alexandra Robinson (Austin, Texas), and Michael Kellner (Columbus, Ohio) that began in 2015. Dave Kube (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) and Janet Olney (Baltimore) met in 2017 at the Vermont Studio Center, and their collaborative exhibition explores the potential of disruption to create an opening or surge in their creative practices. Viewing rupture through the lens of experimentation, Kube and Olney break from previous ways of making and allow disruption to be a space for innovation. The gallery is located at 930 King St., Silver Spring. Shown here, a piece by Kellner and Robinson.

 Courtesy photo

Links Bridge Featured Artist: Rosemary Gallick —  through April 9. Links Bridge will continue displaying the works of local artists in its Tasting Room, where wine lovers can enjoy art, and artists can enjoy wine. Rosemary Gallick is a professional artist living in Northern Virginia, and this exhibit will present iconic portraits rendered in a pop-art style. Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. linksbridgevineyards.com.

"Garden of the Soul" — through April 14, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 410 Hood College Drive, Frederick. Works by Erin Daniels that explore legacy, lineage and a sense of place as expressed through botanical watercolors. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription