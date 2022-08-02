”Oceans” solo show by Megan Elizabeth— through Aug. 6, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesa. Admire the power of nature in Megan Elizabeth’s paintings, with layers of paint and unique textures that capture her awe of the water. 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 301-215-7990, edavis@bethesda.org.

Contemporary Printmaking Juried Exhibit — through Aug. 6, Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, W.Va. 26 works in various printmaking techniques by 19 artists from 15 states. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 304-620-7277 or berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.

