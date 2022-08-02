”Oceans” solo show by Megan Elizabeth— through Aug. 6, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesa. Admire the power of nature in Megan Elizabeth’s paintings, with layers of paint and unique textures that capture her awe of the water. 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 301-215-7990, edavis@bethesda.org.
Contemporary Printmaking Juried Exhibit — through Aug. 6, Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, W.Va. 26 works in various printmaking techniques by 19 artists from 15 states. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 304-620-7277 or berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.
Works from the 2022 Maryland Iron Festival — through Aug. 7, Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Original works of art created in Catoctin Furnace. Closing reception 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7. 301-600-7200.
”Graffiato Art Exhibition: A Community Interactive Art Exhibition — through Aug. 15, Gallery 115, Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. The exhibition concept comes from Frederick-based artist, curator and writer Rula Jones. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-478-3407 or gallery115@frederickymca.org.
”Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art” — through Aug. 21, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century BC to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
”Phantasmagoria” — through Aug. 27, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Featuring five local artists, expresses the bizarre and fantastic through abstraction, surrealism, and the effects of time through a variety of mediums. Free entry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
”Agricolor” — through Aug. 27, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Featuring three local artists celebrates, farming as a necessity to support a thriving community of individuals. From growing crops, to the rearing of animals for food or wool, viewers will see the beauty from sunrise to sundown. Free entry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
”Ordinary Magic: An Octogenarian’s Garden” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. In this series of paintings that focus on botanical elements in abstract settings, David Wolfe expresses his fascination with the mysteries imbedded in the complex and sensuous forms and surprises presented by nature. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Inventing History: Cherished Memories of Good Times That Never Happen” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The pencil drawings in this exhibition depict life in the 1940s that exists only in the imagination of the artist. David Hoff’s artwork is full of characters, places, and events that make up what he calls “visual folktales.” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Over 70 Show” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media by local artists over age 70. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Abstraction and Figuration” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Dave Moreland’s artistic practice of late has utilized both abstraction and figuration, and combinations of the two. In addition to these, this exhibition also includes the use of self-portrait and a long-time interest in art history. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Stratum: Life in Layers” — through Aug. 28, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market. St., Frederick. A body of two- and three-dimensional work created in phases by modeling organic shapes and then creating contrast with line and color. Frederick County artist Rhea Reeves Stein says, “I layer and combine fragile materials to create durable surfaces representing strength not only from one’s self but from community.” Free. Artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday. districtarts.com/rhea-reeves-stein.
”On the Way, Walking the Camino de Santiago” — through Aug. 28, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. View show Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings by appointment. BAGalleryappointment@gmail.com, include name, phone, date/time to view show. frederickuu.org.
”The Carnival” — through Aug. 31, Majestic Theater Art Gallery, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. Portraits, multimedia paintings by Gettysburg College alum Sarah Jacobs. Features a series of portraits and is named for the traveling carnival which visits Jacobs hometown of Littlestown, each August. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org.
Frederick County Art Association Exhibit — through Sept. 9, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, and photography from some of Frederick’s most talented artists. Gallery is open Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
”Unstructured Rise” — through Sept. 23, Frederick Arts Council Arts Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes’ approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Alyssa grew up in Emmitsburg, now lives in D.C. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.
”Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists” — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.
Valley Art Association August Member Show — Aug. 5 to 28, Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown. Free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-797-2867 or valleyartassoc.com.
”Abstracts and Reflections” — Aug. 6 to 28, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Abstract paintings by Lynn Hotes and fused glass by Steven Gibson. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com.
