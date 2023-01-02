63a49a74cc106.image.jpg

“Temptation,” by Leslie King is showing at TAG/The Artists Gallery this month.

Crestwood Gallery Fall Exhibit — through Jan. 6, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, wood carvings, and photography from some of Frederick's most talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.

"Variable Palettes" — through Jan 6, Adams County Wine Shop, 25 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, Pa. Featuring the work of Dorothea Barrick. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. adamscountywinery.com/events.

