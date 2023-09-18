‘ECLECTIC EXPRESSIONS’ BY ARTIST JÓH RICCI ON DISPLAY AT THE MAJESTIC

“Eclectic Expressions,” an exhibit of works by Gettysburg-based artist Jóh Ricci, is on display at the Majestic Theater art gallery through the end of November. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours, and admission is free. Ricci is a fiber artist, mixed media artist, painter and instructor living in Gettysburg. While her mixed media work expresses her skills in fiber art by combining embroidery, crochet and origami, her recent expression of art is exploring techniques in painting using oils and acrylics that at times imitate a textural surface, reflecting her passion as a fiber artist. The Majestic Theater is at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Shown here, a piece by Ricci.

"From the Hand of the Artist" — through Sept. 30, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Part of the Wine and Art Series, the collected works of five women artists who often work together for mutual inspiration. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, by appointment weekdays. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards@gmail.com.

"al fresco" — through Sept. 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. A celebration of the natural world and its power to inspire. This summer group show features regional artists Lissa Abrams, Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Jane Knighton, Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.

