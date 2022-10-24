Christopher Madden and S Manya Stoumen-Tolino show work at TAG

Work by Christopher Madden and S Manya Stoumen-Tolino will be shown at TAG/The Artists Gallery in Frederick from Nov. 4 to 27, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. An artist talk will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Shown here, a new painting by Madden titled “Apes of Wrath,” a reflection on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Horse Power" — 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, Artist Angle Gallery, 124 S. Carroll St., Frederick. New paintings by Rebecca Pearl. 240-285-3758 or theartistangle.com.

"Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics" — through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.

