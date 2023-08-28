Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
"Mandy Chesney is gaudy" — through Sept. 10, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Baltimore resident's first solo show, born in Mississippi. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.
"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"al fresco" — through Sept. 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. A celebration of the natural world and its power to inspire. This summer group show features regional artists Lissa Abrams, Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Jane Knighton, Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.
"Daily Life" — through Oct. 1, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating intimate still lifes and interior spaces dealing with daily routine and memory. The paintings in this exhibition are a part of a continuing body of work she is calling the "Dishdrainer" series. Artist's reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 or districtarts.com.
"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"This Majestical Roof: Impressions of Sky" — through Oct. 28, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa., Eight artists participating. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org.
"Equinox" — Sept. 1 through Oct. 1, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. An all-partner show that explores the themes of fall, fall equinox and the changing seasons. NOMA Gallery’s artists work in a wide range of media including fiber, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, ceramics and jewelry. Join us for the opening reception Sept. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and Artists’ Talk Sept. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. The Artists’ Talk will be immediately followed by a Fall Equinox Party. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.
"Multifarious" — Sept. 2 through Oct. 1, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring photography and artwork by Mary Paul Barnaby, who uses her photos as inspiration for most of her acrylic paintings. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.
"And Still We Paint" — Sept. 3 through Oct. 29, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Shepherdstown Friday Painters show. Reception and artists' talk Sept. 3. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7689 or visit frederickuu.org.
"Art Along the Trail" — Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, Historic Inn BoonsBoro, 1 N. Main St., Boonsboro. A project by artists and creators to share their stories, connections with the living Appalachian Mountain landscape of protected forests, clean streams, regenerative farmland and vibrant communities in Frederick and Washington counties. Hosted by Catoctin Land Trust, Inn BoonsBoro and Appalachian Trail Community. Artist reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, to benefit the CLT. 301-432-0090.
