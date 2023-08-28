'In the Details'

“In the Details,” a collection of works by Chris Lauer, explores the expanding nature of detail found when we discover the world around us through a natural lens. The exhibition, which includes ceramics, printmaking and painting, will be on display throughout September in the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Arts Education Center. Go to adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006 for more information.

Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.

"Mandy Chesney is gaudy" — through Sept. 10, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Baltimore resident's first solo show, born in Mississippi. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.

