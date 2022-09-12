"Unstructured Rise" — through Sept. 23, Frederick Arts Council Arts Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes' approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.
"Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists" — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.
"Fresh Art and Stale Jokes" — through Sept. 23, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Sculptural artwork by Doug Moulden. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com or eastsideartistsgallery.com.
"Art for Food" — through Sept. 25, North Gallery of the Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., in Hagerstown's City Park. Artist Katherine Peterson and other invited members of Valley Art Association will donate a portion of the sale of their works from this show to the Maryland Food Bank, Western Branch. Exhibit hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. facebook.com/valleyartassociation.hagerstown.md or 301-797-2867.
"Fleishig" — through Sept. 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Sculptures and paintings by Noah McWilliams. Fleishig is Yiddish for "of meat" or "for meat" and is associated with the Jewish dietary laws. McWilliams' free-standing and wall-hanging sculptures are, as he says, "segments of a mysterious organism presented as both the result of, and decorative vessels, for our darkest impulses." Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"A Few of My Favorite Things" — through Sept. 26, Adams County Arts Council's Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. Watercolors by Eric Miller, who explores a variety of subjects in his work, from old machinery and local gardens to livestock and wildlife. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 717-334-5006 or adamsarts.org.
"Refractions" — through Sept. 26, Adams County Arts Council's Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. Photographer Dana Bruinsma's collection of 35mm film images shot on expired film, some are double exposure, sandwich prints or small pieces of larger images selected to create an abstraction from reality. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 717-334-5006 or adamsarts.org.
"Speculative Sex" — through Sept. 29, Shepherd University's Phaze 2 Gallery, 301 N. King St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. A fall 2021 class developed around sex and gender. Primarily a studio class, though queer theory was also explored through critical readings and group discussion. Gallery hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. 304-876-5000 or shepherd.edu
"The Nature of Catoctin Mountain" — through September at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont; and October through December at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; both are satellite locations of the Delaplaine Arts Center. This collection of photography is comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
"Travels" — through September at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; and October through December at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Both are satellite locations for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer's travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
"The Annotated Vessel" — through September at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; October through December at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; both are satellite locations of the Delaplaine Arts Center. Acrylic paintings by Maremi Andreozzi portray, embody and celebrated lesser-known historical female artists and illustrate the fine textiles and jewelry of the period. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
"Seeking the Light" — through Oct. 2, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. The paintings of Delna Dastur are featured in an exhibition that focuses on nature and its ebullience, bringing us joy and sanity during difficult times. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. districtarts.com/delna-dastur.
"Purple is the Color of Recovery: Prevent Addiction and Eliminate Stigma Through Art" — through Oct. 4, Washington County Arts Council, Main Gallery, 34 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Juried community art exhibit. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 301-791-3132 or washingtoncountyarts.com.
Photography by Ira Lourie — through Oct. 4, Washington County Arts Council, Hall Gallery, 34 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Lourie is a Hagerstown photographer and a physician. Most of the photos were taken in Western Maryland and Montana. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 301-791-3132 or washingtoncountyarts.com.
10th Annual Eastern West Virginia Juried Exhibit — through Oct. 8, Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, W.Va. Work of artists living in the Eastern Panhandle including watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, pastel drawing, wood carving, basketry, fiber arts, more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
"Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics" — through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.
"Stills on White" — through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by June Jarkey, looks at aspects of nature that otherwise may go unnoticed. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Together Alone" — through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings by Lusmerlin Lantiqua that explore the relationships with one's womanhood, shared humanity, and the people and places around us. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Toward Winter" — through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Woodcut prints by Max Winkler, long-time artist and teacher. Now in his 80s, Winkler reflects on the seasons of the year and the seasons of his life, utilizing two major themes of his career: landscapes and the human figure. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Ever Beyond, Beyond Ever" — through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings and sculpture by McKay Otto. Otto's works are meditations on timelessness and the boundaries between the material and immaterial. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Contemporary Innovations" — through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works by McKay Otto, meditations on timelessness and the boundaries between the material and immaterial. Paintings and sculptures that collaborate with light. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"This Far Down the Road" — through Oct. 30, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Photography by Chris Fowler. View on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday by appointment only. BAGalleryappointment@gmail.com.
"Unshuttered" — through Oct. 30, Gaslight Gallery, 118 E. Church St., Frederick. Celebrating the contributions of The Frederick News-Post photojournalists to understanding the world around us. Produced and curated by Nancy Luse, a FNP journalist from "back in the day" of black-and-white photography, 1970s to the 1990s. Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Call or text 703-309-3826 to schedule an appointment.
"Emanations" — through November, Majestic Theater's art gallery, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. A collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, who has been painting portraits of Lincoln since 1983. Box office and gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 717-337-8235 or gettysburgmajestic.org.
Crestwood Gallery Fall Exhibit — through Jan. 6, 2023, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, wood carvings, and photography from some of Frederick's most talented artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
"Relief From the Heat" — through Jan. 22, 2023, Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Works by the Washington Water Color Association. Viewing is by appointment 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 301-258-6425 to schedule an appointment. Meet the artists 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. gaithersburgmd.gov.
“The Hot Button” — through August 2023, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"Upcycle!" — Sept. 17 through Oct. 29, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Artwork with intriguing details and unusual, repurposed materials. Opening reception 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.
"Joseph Holston: Color in Freedom, Journey Along the Underground Railroad" — Sept. 23 through Jan. 14, 2023, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. In this exhibit, Holston leads his audience through four movements that deepen our understanding of America’s Black enslaved people’s experience. Meet the artist reception, with light refreshments, 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission and parking are free.301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
