'Generations Persevere'

Christine Eliff’s digital photograph, “Generations Persevere,” depicting a Frederick winter scene, won the popular vote in the photographt portion of the Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions showcase at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown.

 Courtesy photo

“Second Hand Roses” — 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 9. Rebecca Pearl will show her equestrian artwork, with a tribute to the 50th anniversary of our greatest thoroughbred, Secretariat. The exhibition title applies to horses having the opportunity for a new vocation beyond the track. Also see paintings of scenes of Frederick. Artist Angle Gallery, 565 E. Church St., Frederick. artistanglegallery.com.

"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — June 24 through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

