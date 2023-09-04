Contemporary Innovations

“Contemporary Innovations: Darla Jackson” runs through Oct. 29 at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick. Shown here, “There is no secret ingredient…,” by Jackson.

 Courtesy photo

Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.

Exhibit by Pauline Rakis — through Sept. 10, Links Bridge Vineyard (Wine & Art Series), 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Original oil paintings that includes colorful but hazy and dreamy landscapes. Daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription