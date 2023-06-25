Last chance to see Sumner Crenshaw's ‘Secret Mythos’

Surrealist and figurative painter Sumner Crenshaw exhibits her work in the show “Secret Mythos” through July 2 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Crenshaw’s art is a minimalist, narrative style imbued with lines and movement. Hopscotching between genres, her work builds on a variety of influences, from Salvador Dali to Shel Silverstein. Crenshaw’s paintings pay particular attention to themes of overcoming anxiety and finding strength. In her more surreal pieces, exaggerated figures pull from mythology and folklore to explore ideas of anxiety and struggle, while in her “Curly Girl” paintings, confident figures strut across the canvas in a show of empowerment and feminism. In her most recent series of paintings, Sumner pulled from Celtic and Northern European folklore to explore inner struggles and draw parallels between the personal and the mythological. Sumner finds that ancient archetypes often reflect our own modern lives with striking accuracy, and uses old folk tales as jumping off points to explore issues of mental health and create her own idiosyncratic visual stories. Sumner resides in historic downtown Frederick, where she runs The Muse. When she's not at her shop or in her studio creating, Sumner can be found reading a witchy book and spoiling her two dachshunds, Hiccup and Pudding.

 Courtesy photo

"Infinite Surface" — June 30 through July 30, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Mixed media exhibit by JG Orudjev and Todd Frankenheimer. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. July 1. Artists talk 7 p.m. July 20. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.

“The Herbalist: Cyanotypes from Fox Haven Farm” — July 1 to 30, with a reception and artist talk from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22. Jillian Abir MacMaster recently spent a week living at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson, created cyanotype prints about and using the farm's herb garden, and led three workshops with demonstrations there. This exhibition will showcase the work created during the artist residency. This exhibition is part of the Black Cat Studios artist collective and was funded by the Frederick Arts Council. 4 W. Fifth St., Frederick.

