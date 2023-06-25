"Infinite Surface" — June 30 through July 30, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Mixed media exhibit by JG Orudjev and Todd Frankenheimer. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. July 1. Artists talk 7 p.m. July 20. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.
“The Herbalist: Cyanotypes from Fox Haven Farm” — July 1 to 30, with a reception and artist talk from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22. Jillian Abir MacMaster recently spent a week living at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson, created cyanotype prints about and using the farm's herb garden, and led three workshops with demonstrations there. This exhibition will showcase the work created during the artist residency. This exhibition is part of the Black Cat Studios artist collective and was funded by the Frederick Arts Council. 4 W. Fifth St., Frederick.
“All Fired Up” — July 1 to 30. Steven Gibson (fused glass artist) and Stephen Dill (blacksmith) exhibit their individual art, as well as collaborative pieces that combine glass and steel. View the work from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July. Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick, eastsidearts313@gmail.com, eastsideartistsgallery.com.
"On Beauty and Revolution" — July 2 to Aug. 27, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Sasa Aakil. Opening reception July 2. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680.
"Contrast & Contours" — July 15 to 28, Just Lookin' Gallery, 40 Summit Ave., Hagerstown. Known for his masterful pencil work, Michale Gibson’s drawings reflect on universal humanity. Hampton Olfus' adroitness with ink takes us on a journey, both inward and outward. Gibson is visiting from Canada and D.C. native Olfus resides in southern Maryland. Meet both artists July 15 and July 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. There will be an artist talk at 3 p.m. both days. 301-714-2278 or justlookin.com.
“Comfort” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. frederickartscouncil.org.
“Making Memories as We Wait” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Solo exhibition by Khánh H. Lê, who probes his personal and familial histories to carve out a cultural identity for himself. Through the collaging of materials such as acrylic paintings, glitter, prints and sparkling plastic craft jewels, Lê merges narratives — both horrific realities and idyllic fantasies — that are filled with tension as he explores notions of home, country and safety. 301-662-4190.
"Nature and Structure" — through July 2, Wine & Art Series at Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Oil and acrylic paintings by Russ Mardon. The focus of the paintings is on the interplay between built structures and the natural environment. The lines and angles of roads, bridges, buildings, etc., use a different visual language than the curves, waves, and fractals found in nature. This contrast guides the design process, and the paintings draw the viewer in by humanizing the scale of the landscape. Weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by appointment. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards@gmail.com.
"Secret Mythos" — through July 2, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Works by Sumner Crenshaw, an American surrealist and figurative painter. Her paintings pay particular attention to themes of overcoming anxiety and finding strength. Gallery hours are noon to 6 pm. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 or districtarts.com.
"As I See It" — through July 2, Artist in the House Gallery at Locals Farm Market Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Featuring the work of Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Her current work integrates her drawings in encaustic painting and mixed media to create unique surfaces, full of texture, and luminosity. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
"I Am Sarah Matthews" — through July 2, Black Rock Center for the Arts, Kay Gallery, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Matthews’ work reflects her commitment to exploring the complex issues of race, equality and gender. As an African-American, Matthews has experienced firsthand the impact of negative media images that portray her community as inferior. She challenges these stereotypes and empowers her audience to see all individuals' beauty, intelligence, and importance, regardless of their race. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org
National Juried Exhibition — through July 9, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features works in a variety of media by artists from around the region and the nation. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
Harmonious Art Group's Annual Exhibit — through July 9, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. In celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Works by 36 artists. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.
"Spectrum: Realism to Abstraction" — through July 29, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa. 12 featured artists. Gallery hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org or contact@artsalliancegw.org.
"Frederick In Spires" — through July 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. Gallery 322 celebrates the 275th anniversary of Frederick County. This group show features artists Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie, and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Lissa Abrams, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.
"10x10" — through Aug. 12. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Opening includes music, gaming tournament and food truck. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. 443-536-9198.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.