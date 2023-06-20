”Treasures of State: Maryland’s Art Collection” — June 24 through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
”Infinite Surface” — June 30 through July 30, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Mixed media exhibit by JG Orudjev and Todd Frankenheimer. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. July 1. Artists talk 7 p.m. July 20. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.
”Natura” — through June 24, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. From breathtaking horizons and colorful flowers, to woodland animals and strong trees, this exhibit featuring four local artists highlights the natural world in exciting, fresh ways. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
”Locus” — through June 24, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. A collection of works created by members of the Carroll County Artists Guild. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
”Loving Nature” — through June 25, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Caroline Mayer. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.
“Other Realities” — through June 25. A photographer at heart, Mark Rothkopf explores “other realities” through his oil paintings, colored pencil drawings and photographs of local festival scenes. Included in this solo show are black-and-white photographs of his travels through Canada and Iceland, as well as local Frederick sights. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. eastsidearts313@gmail.com, eastsideartistsgallery.com.
”Art as Refuge and Inspiration” — through June 25, Blanche Ames Gallery, UUCF, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Work by Mary Fletcher and Samantha Purvis. View Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings or by appointment. bagalleryappointment@gmail.com or frederickuu.org.
”Family Album” — through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Robert Cantor celebrate the peculiarities of nostalgia and memory while alluding to the way that time, technology and consumer culture have shared those memories and irrevocably altered the dreams and aspiration associated wit them. Starting with black–and–white snapshots from his childhood, Cantor uses figures from his extensive pencil sharpener collection to replace himself and his brothers wherever they appear. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Mike do this, Mike do that, Mike don’t do that” — through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Pencil and graphite drawings by Michael Bruner. Inspired by surrealism and memory, Bruner’s highly detailed drawings use beauty, humor, and repulsion to reflect on the complexities of identity and subliminal thoughts and emotions. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Romancing (Im)Perfection” — through June 25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Ceramics by Danielle Hawk are domestic objects stripped of their purpose. Using their function as a metaphor for productivity and social performance, their uselessness becomes a symbol of the impossibility of achieving societal calls for constant perceived perfection.
“Comfort” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. frederickartscouncil.org.
“Making Memories as We Wait” — through July 1, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Solo exhibition by Khánh H. Lê, who probes his personal and familial histories to carve out a cultural identity for himself. Through the collaging of materials such as acrylic paintings, glitter, prints and sparkling plastic craft jewels, Lê merges narratives — both horrific realities and idyllic fantasies — that are filled with tension as he explores notions of home, country and safety. 301-662-4190.
”Secret Mythos” — through July 2, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Works by Sumner Crenshaw, an American surrealist and figurative painter. Her paintings pay particular attention to themes of overcoming anxiety and finding strength. Gallery hours are noon to 6 pm. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 or districtarts.com.
”As I See It” — through July 2, Artist in the House Gallery at Locals Farm Market Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Featuring the work of Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Her current work integrates her drawings in encaustic painting and mixed media to create unique surfaces, full of texture, and luminosity. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
”I Am Sarah Matthews” — through July 2, Black Rock Center for the Arts, Kay Gallery, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Artist talk 3 p.m. June 24. Matthews’ work reflects her commitment to exploring the complex issues of race, equality and gender. As an African-American, Matthews has experienced firsthand the impact of negative media images that portray her community as inferior. She challenges these stereotypes and empowers her audience to see all individuals’ beauty, intelligence, and importance, regardless of their race. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org
National Juried Exhibition — through July 9, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Features works in a variety of media by artists from around the region and the nation. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
Harmonious Art Group’s Annual Exhibit — through July 9, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. In celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Works by 36 artists. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.
”Spectrum: Realism to Abstraction” — through July 29, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa. 12 featured artists. Gallery hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org or contact@artsalliancegw.org.
”10x10” — through Aug. 12. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Opening includes music, gaming tournament and food truck. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. 443-536-9198.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
”Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries” — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
