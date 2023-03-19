Art in Bloom

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts’ best-smelling fundraiser of the year, Art in Bloom, runs March 24 to 26. Hosted by Hagerstown Garden Club, 10 garden clubs and 16 individuals will participate in the spring-themed celebration. Art in Bloom pairs designers with artwork in the museum. Designers then must interpret the art by using fresh flowers and greenery. Art in Bloom kicks off with a preview party from 5 to 7 p.m. March 25, when the floral displays are at their freshest and guests have the opportunity to meet the designers. Tickets are $55, and advance registration is required by calling 301-739-5727 or going to wcmfa.org/art-in-bloom. There is no admission charge for Saturday and Sunday, but donations to support the museum are appreciated. Ashley Conlon, aka “The Fern Farmer,” will lead a free floral demonstration Saturday at 1 p.m. using sustainable materials. WCMFA is located in City Park in Hagerstown.

 Courtesy photo

Frederick County Public Schools Youth Art Month Student Exhibition — through March 26. The annual exhibition features hundreds of 2D and 3D artworks in a variety of media created by students from each public school within Frederick County. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

Frederick County Public Schools Faculty Exhibition — through March 26. A salute to those who make Youth Art Month possible, this exhibition showcases the creative talents of Frederick County Public Schools educators. Works in a variety of media. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

