McKay Otto at the Delaplaine Arts Center

“Contemporary Innovations” features paintings and sculptures by McKay Otto, on view Sept. 3 to Oct. 30 at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. An opening reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

 Courtesy photo

Amazing Tablescapes Information Session— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Interested in being a designer in-person or online? Meet at the Atrium to learn more. Exhibit is scheduled for Feb. 3-12, 2023. RSVP victoria.beyer@gmail.com or 301-797-5727.

”Un/Familiar Territory” — through Sept. 9, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Site-specific, experiential installation by artist Virginia Speery that continues her personal exploration into the complexities of race in America. Artist’s reception 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 301-696-3285 or hood.edu.

