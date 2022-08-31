Amazing Tablescapes Information Session— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Interested in being a designer in-person or online? Meet at the Atrium to learn more. Exhibit is scheduled for Feb. 3-12, 2023. RSVP victoria.beyer@gmail.com or 301-797-5727.
”Un/Familiar Territory” — through Sept. 9, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Site-specific, experiential installation by artist Virginia Speery that continues her personal exploration into the complexities of race in America. Artist’s reception 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 301-696-3285 or hood.edu.
Frederick County Art Association Exhibit — through Sept. 9, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, and photography from some of Frederick’s most talented artists. Gallery is open Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
”Unstructured Rise” — through Sept. 23, Frederick Arts Council Arts Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes’ approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Alyssa grew up in Emmitsburg, now lives in D.C. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.
”Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists” — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.
”The Annotated Vessel” — through September at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; October through December at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; both are satellite locations of the Delaplaine Arts Center. Acrylic paintings by Maremi Andreozzi portray, embody and celebrated lesser-known historical female artists and illustrate the fine textiles and jewelry of the period. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”The Nature of Catoctin Mountain” — through September at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont; and October through December at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; both are satellite locations of the Delaplaine Arts Center. This collection of photography is comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”Travels” — through September at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; and October through December at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Both are satellite locations for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer’s travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.
”Seeking the Light” — through Oct. 2, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. The paintings of Delna Dastur are featured in an exhibition that focuses on nature and its ebullience, bringing us joy and sanity during difficult times. In addition to a career as a professional artist, Dastur teaches the class Exploring Abstraction for the Smithsonian Institution and the Art League, Alexandria, Va. Artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. districtarts.com/delna-dastur.
”Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics” — through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. Reception 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 with gallery talk at 6 p.m. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.
”Art for Food” — Sept. 2-25, North Gallery of the Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., in Hagerstown’s City Park. Artist Katherine Peterson and other invited members of Valley Art Association will donate a portion of the sale of their works from this show to the Maryland Food Bank, Western Branch. Opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. Exhibit hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. facebook.com/valleyartassociation.hagerstown.md or 301-797-2867.
“The Hot Button” — Sept. 3 through August 2023, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. “My work with fabrics and buttons is a repurposing of the traditionally feminine art form of sewing and quilting, which has been historically classified as a craft,” she says. “I believe that quilting, depicted as folk art associated with the activity of rural women, both Black and white, has been underrated as the true art form that it is. My exhibit uses ‘women’s work’ of sewing to make political commentary.” Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation. thercarolwilliams.com.
”Fleishig” — Sept. 3-25, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Sculptures and paintings by Noah McWilliams. Fleishig is Yiddish for “of meat” or “for meat” and is associated with the Jewish dietary laws. McWilliams’ free-standing and wall-hanging sculptures are, as he says, “segments of a mysterious organism presented as both the result of, and decorative vessels, for our darkest impulses.” Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Stills on White” — Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by June Jarkey, looks at aspects of nature that otherwise may go unnoticed. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Together Alone” — Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings by Lusmerlin Lantigua that explore the relationships with one’s womanhood, shared humanity, and the people and places around us. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Toward Winter” — Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Woodcut prints by Max Winkler, long-time artist and teacher. Now in his 80s, Winkler reflects on the seasons of the year and the seasons of his life, utilizing two major themes of his career: landscapes and the human figure. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”Ever Beyond, Beyond Ever” — Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings and sculpture by McKay Otto. Otto’s works are meditations on timelessness and the boundaries between the material and immaterial. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
”This Far Down the Road” — Sept. 4 through Oct. 30, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Photography by Chris Fowler. Opening reception and artist talk 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 4. View on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday by appointment only. BAGalleryappointment@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.