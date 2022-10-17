Rebecca Pearl at Artist Angle

Rebecca Pearl will exhibit her third all-equestrian show at Artist Angle Gallery this month.

A reception for “Horse Power,” her exhibit of new paintings, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Artist Angle, 124 S. Carroll St., Frederick.

“I am so grateful to have this exposure in downtown Frederick, and paint the subject I love the most,” Pearl says.

See rebeccapearl.com for info about the artist.

Call 240-285-3758 for more information about the gallery.

 Courtesy photo

"Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics" — through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.

"Upcycle!" — through Oct. 29, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Artwork with intriguing details and unusual, repurposed materials. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription