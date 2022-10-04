‘Food for Thought’ at DISTRICT Arts

“Food for Thought,” on view Oct. 5 to 30 at DISTRICT Arts, reflects the interpretation of this commonly used metaphorical expression in the art of 25 independently juried artists. This metaphorical expression connotes something that should be pondered or carefully considered. The art of René Magritte immediately comes to mind but so, too, does A. Wyeth’s “Christina’s World.”

 Courtesy photo

10th Annual Eastern West Virginia Juried Exhibit — through Oct. 8, Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, W.Va. Work of artists living in the Eastern Panhandle including watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, pastel drawing, wood carving, basketry, fiber arts, more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

”Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics” — through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.

