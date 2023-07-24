Acrylic paintings by Jim Klumpner — July 29 to Aug. 6, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. July 29. Klumpner creates surrealist art, and this show features more than 20 untitled creations — untitled because half the fun is analyzing the painting and forming an interpretation of what it means to you. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and weekdays by appointment. Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. 301-466-2413, linksbridgevineyards.com.

"Contrast & Contours" — through July 28, Just Lookin' Gallery, 40 Summit Ave., Hagerstown. Known for his masterful pencil work, Michale Gibson’s drawings reflect on universal humanity. Hampton Olfus' adroitness with ink takes us on a journey, both inward and outward. Gibson is visiting from Canada and D.C. native Olfus resides in southern Maryland. 301-714-2278 or justlookin.com.

