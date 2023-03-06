“Comfort” — March 10 to July 1. An interactive multimedia show of art related to coffee and tea and an exploration of the rituals and personal connections surrounding those drinks. Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10. FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. frederickartscouncil.org.
"Unfolding Reality" — through March 10, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Student honors art exhibition features a variety of work from six art majors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. 410-857-2595 or mcdaniel.edu.
Frederick County Public Schools Youth Art Month Student Exhibition — through March 26. The annual Youth Art Month exhibition features hundreds of 2D and 3D artworks in a variety of media created by students from each public school within Frederick County. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
Frederick County Public Schools Faculty Exhibition — through March 26. A salute to those who make Youth Art Month possible, this exhibition showcases the creative talents of Frederick County Public Schools educators. Works in a variety of media. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
“Home Away From Home” — through March 26, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Laurenee Gauvin’s homage to her Haitian roots. This featured-artist exhibition introduces an emotional look into what home feels like in today’s climate and reflects the journey and the arrival of Gauvin as an exciting and thought-provoking presence on the contemporary art scene. Districtarts.com.
"Animal Kingdom" — through March 26, The Mansion House Art Center and Gallery, City Park, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown. Valley Art Association members exhibit. Hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-797-2867 or valleyartassoc.org.
"Landscapes in Acrylic" — through March 26, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Paintings by Mike Legenzov. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.
"Color Journeys" — through March 26, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. Featuring works by Leo Ramos, Roberta Staat, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. gallery322.com, gallery322@gmail.com.
"UNSHUTTERED: Celebrating Photojournalism of The Frederick News-Post — through April 1 at the Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Curated by Nancy Luse, the show celebrates the News-Post photographers during the era of film. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 301-228-9816 or contact@frederickbookarts.org.
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions — through April 23, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This juried exhibition features 95 pieces of art and photography from artists who live in the Quad-State area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
Bettie Awards Exhibition — through April 30. View artworks created by local youth selected as 2023 Bettie Award Winners. Visitors can vote for their favorite artwork throughout the duration of the exhibition. The artwork receiving the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
"Angry Women Done Swallowing Our Words" — through April 30, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Kristan Ryan. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7689 or visit frederickuu.org.
"Strands of Time" — through April 30, Locals Farm Market's Artist in the House Gallery, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Artist reception 4 to 6 p.m. March 11. Works by Susan Due Pearcy. A selection of her work over 50 years of art making. Visit localsfarmmarket.com for hours.
"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"Miniature Worlds" — April 17 through May 19, Rosemary and Thyme Gallery, Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Featuring works by local artist Kunie Stabley. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 301-600-3525, dmarkowitz@frederickcountymd.gov or tinyurl.com/50-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.