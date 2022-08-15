62e02596e986e.image.jpg

Abstract paintings by Lynn Hotes and fused glass by Steven Gibson are showing in August at Eastside Artists' Gallery on East Patrick Street in Frederick.

 Courtesy photo

"Graffiato Art Exhibition: A Community Interactive Art Exhibition — through Aug. 15, Gallery 115, Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. The exhibition concept comes from Frederick-based artist, curator and writer Rula Jones. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-478-3407 or gallery115@frederickymca.org.

"Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art" — through Aug. 21, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century BC to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription