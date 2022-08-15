"Graffiato Art Exhibition: A Community Interactive Art Exhibition — through Aug. 15, Gallery 115, Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. The exhibition concept comes from Frederick-based artist, curator and writer Rula Jones. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-478-3407 or gallery115@frederickymca.org.
"Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art" — through Aug. 21, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century BC to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Phantasmagoria" — through Aug. 27, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Featuring five local artists, expresses the bizarre and fantastic through abstraction, surrealism, and the effects of time through a variety of mediums. Free entry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
"Agricolor" — through Aug. 27, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Featuring three local artists celebrates, farming as a necessity to support a thriving community of individuals. From growing crops, to the rearing of animals for food or wool, viewers will see the beauty from sunrise to sundown. Free entry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
"Ordinary Magic: An Octogenarian's Garden" — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. In this series of paintings that focus on botanical elements in abstract settings, David Wolfe expresses his fascination with the mysteries imbedded in the complex and sensuous forms and surprises presented by nature. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Inventing History: Cherished Memories of Good Times That Never Happen" — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The pencil drawings in this exhibition depict life in the 1940s that exists only in the imagination of the artist. David Hoff's artwork is full of characters, places, and events that make up what he calls "visual folktales." 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Over 70 Show" — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media by local artists over age 70. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Abstraction and Figuration" — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Dave Moreland's artistic practice of late has utilized both abstraction and figuration, and combinations of the two. In addition to these, this exhibition also includes the use of self-portrait and a long-time interest in art history. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Stratum: Life in Layers" — through Aug. 28, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market. St., Frederick. A body of two- and three-dimensional work created in phases by modeling organic shapes and then creating contrast with line and color. Frederick County artist Rhea Reeves Stein says, “I layer and combine fragile materials to create durable surfaces representing strength not only from one’s self but from community.”Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday. districtarts.com/rhea-reeves-stein.
"On the Way, Walking the Camino de Santiago" — through Aug. 28, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. View show Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings by appointment. BAGalleryappointment@gmail.com, include name, phone, date/time to view show. frederickuu.org.
Valley Art Association August Member Show — through Aug. 28, Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown. Free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-797-2867 or valleyartassoc.com.
"Abstracts and Reflections" — through Aug. 28, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Abstract paintings by Lynn Hotes and fused glass by Steven Gibson. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com.
"Un/Familiar Territory" — through Aug. 28, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Site-specific, experiential installation by artist Virginia Speery that continues her personal exploration into the complexities of race in America. Artist's reception 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 28. 301-696-3285 or hood.edu.
"The Carnival" — through Aug. 31, Majestic Theater Art Gallery, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. Portraits, multimedia paintings by Gettysburg College alum Sarah Jacobs. Features a series of portraits and is named for the traveling carnival which visits Jacobs hometown of Littlestown, each August. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org.
Frederick County Art Association Exhibit — through Sept. 9, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, and photography from some of Frederick's most talented artists. Gallery is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
"Unstructured Rise" — through Sept. 23, Frederick Arts Council Arts Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes' approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Alyssa grew up in Emmitsburg, now lives in D.C. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.
"Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists" — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.
“The Hot Button” — Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. “My work with fabrics and buttons is a repurposing of the traditionally feminine art form of sewing and quilting, which has been historically classified as a craft,” she says. “I believe that quilting, depicted as folk art associated with the activity of rural women, both Black and white, has been underrated as the true art form that it is. My exhibit uses ‘women’s work’ of sewing to make political commentary.” The exhibit runs Sept. 3 through Aug. 2023 with gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. Hot Button Gallery is at 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel From Concept to Comics" — Aug. 22 through Oct. 29, McDaniel College, Esther Prangley Rice Gallery in Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.” Features more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release. Reception 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 with gallery talk at 6 p.m. 410-857-2595 or estherprangleyricegallery.com.
