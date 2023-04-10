Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers exhibitions

An annual tradition since 1933, the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts’ Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers exhibitions celebrate and support artists of the Cumberland Valley region. This juried exhibition accepts work from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The exhibitions are on view at the museum in Hagerstown’s City Park through April 23. Work by a number of Frederick County artists is on exhibit in the shows, including the above photograph, “Intense,” by Peter Foiles.

 Courtesy photo

"Garden of the Soul" — through April 14, Tatem Arts Center, Hood College, 410 Hood College Drive, Frederick. Works by Erin Daniels that explore legacy, lineage and a sense of place as expressed through botanical watercolors. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Links Bridge Featured Artist: Betsy Schoonover — April 15 to 23. Betsy Schoonover is a Frederick photographer who enjoys capturing local scenes in the city and the surrounding Frederick County. Work is displayed in the Tasting Room. Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. 301-602-5733, linksbridgevineyards@gmail.com, linksbridgevineyards.com.

