"Contrast & Contours" — July 15 to 28, Just Lookin' Gallery, 40 Summit Ave., Hagerstown. Known for his masterful pencil work, Michale Gibson’s drawings reflect on universal humanity. Hampton Olfus' adroitness with ink takes us on a journey, both inward and outward. Gibson is visiting from Canada and D.C. native Olfus resides in southern Maryland. Meet both artists July 15 and July 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. There will be an artist talk at 3 p.m. both days. 301-714-2278 or justlookin.com.

"Over 70 Show" — July 15 through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. A signature of the Delaplaine's Creative Aging Month, this annual exhibition celebrates local artists over age 70 and showcases a wide range of styles, techniques, and interests. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

