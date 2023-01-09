"Joseph Holston: Color in Freedom, Journey Along the Underground Railroad" — through Jan. 14, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. In this exhibit, Holston leads his audience through four movements that deepen our understanding of America’s Black enslaved people’s experience. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. Admission and parking are free.301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

“The Poetry of Place: Paintings” — through Jan. 15 at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. Loriann Signori is a painter of place and luminosity. Her work is based on traditional methods defined by colorist tendencies, aiming for continual transformation. Her paintings consistently are an emotional interpretation of time and place. 301-215-6660, bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.

