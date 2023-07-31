Reaction. Response. Lily Sellers.jpg

Work by Phyllis Mayes and Lily Sellers, daughter of gallery member Annie Quinlan, will be on exhibit at NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick, from Aug. 4 to 27, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 and an artist talk from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Shown here, “Reaction. Response,” by Sellers.

 Courtesy photo

Acrylic paintings by Jim Klumpner — through Aug. 6, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont.Klumpner creates surrealist art, and this show features more than 20 untitled creations — untitled because half the fun is analyzing the painting and forming an interpretation of what it means to you. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and weekdays by appointment. 301-466-2413, linksbridgevineyards.com.

“10x10” — through Aug. 12, Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 443-536-9198.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription