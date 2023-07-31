Acrylic paintings by Jim Klumpner — through Aug. 6, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont.Klumpner creates surrealist art, and this show features more than 20 untitled creations — untitled because half the fun is analyzing the painting and forming an interpretation of what it means to you. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and weekdays by appointment. 301-466-2413, linksbridgevineyards.com.
“10x10” — through Aug. 12, Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 443-536-9198.
"HUE: An Ode to Color" — through Aug. 25, Gallery 44, 44 S. Bentz St., Frederick. Multimedia art exhibit that explores color in art in a myriad of ways by seven DMV area artists. Open by appointment only. gallery44south@gmail.com or gallery-44.com.
"Over 70 Show" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. A signature of the Delaplaine's Creative Aging Month, this annual exhibition celebrates local artists over age 70 and showcases a wide range of styles, techniques, and interests. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Heavy Metal" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Raymond Burns. Easily mistaken as merely utilitarian and unattractive, Burns hopes to elevate the character and the beauty that exists in the form, color and texture of railroad equipment, engines, cabooses, boxcars, and railroad structures in various states of use and decay. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
“Truth” by Robin Davisson — through Aug. 27, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick.. Featured artist Robin Davisson’s lyrical, process-driven work is rooted in eclectic curiosity and the material surprises she discovers working with her finely-developed visual vocabulary. Rooted in relentless curiosity and a love for the visceral qualities of the materials themselves, her work seeks to create knowledge in visual form. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. districtarts.com/robin-davisson.
"On Beauty and Revolution" — through Aug. 27, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Sasa Aakil. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680.
Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.
"Mandy Chesney is gaudy" — through Sept. 10, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Baltimore resident's first solo show, born in Mississippi. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reception and artist talk 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.
"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer’s work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
“Bedwetter” — Aug. 4 to 27, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Work by Phyllis Mayes and Lily Sellers, daughter of gallery member Annie Quinlan. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, artist talk from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. 240-367-9770, nomagalleryfrederick.com.
Pat Scull: “Outside-In, Inside-Out” — Aug. 5 to 27, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. Aug. 5. With influences from fossils, crystals and bones and an examination of the forced life of insolation and interruption in the pandemic, Pat Scull's paintings and sculptures use both the microscopic and telescopic resources of human perception to think about where humanity fits within the cosmos. Hours: hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.
