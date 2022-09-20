63174b363a1fb.image.jpg

Photography by Dana Bruinsma is on view at Adams County Art Council through Sept. 26.

 Courtesy photo

”Unstructured Rise” — through Sept. 23, Frederick Arts Council Arts Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes’ approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Alyssa grew up in Emmitsburg, now lives in D.C. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.

”Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists” — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.

