“Mike do this, Mike do that, Mike don’t do that” is a collection of pencil and graphite drawings by Michael Bruner, on exhibit at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick, through June 25. Inspired by surrealism and memory, Bruner’s highly detailed drawings use beauty, humor and repulsion to reflect on the complexities of identity and subliminal thoughts and emotions. Learn more at delaplaine.org. Shown here, “Young Artist in a Drop Dead Suit,” by Michael Bruner

 Courtesy photo

"10x10" — Opening 4 to 8 p.m. May 12, noon to 6 p.m. May 13 and 14, Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Exhibit continues through Aug. 12. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Opening includes music, gaming tournament and food truck. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. 443-536-9198.

"As I See It" — May 17 through July 2, Artist in the House Gallery at Locals Farm Market Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Featuring the work of Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Her current work integrates her drawings in encaustic painting and mixed media to create unique surfaces, full of texture, and luminosity. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 

