“Unstructured Rise” features a variety of materials, including textiles and cast iron, that highlight Alyssa Imes’ approach to creating a multi-media experience. The show runs through Sept. 23 at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick.

Amazing Tablescapes Information Session— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Interested in being a designer in-person or online? Meet at the Atrium to learn more. Exhibit is scheduled for Feb. 3-12, 2023. RSVP to beyer.victoria@gmail.com or 301-797-5727.

”Purple is the Color of Recovery: Prevent Addiction and Eliminate Stigma Through Art” — Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, Washington County Arts Council, Main Gallery, 34 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Juried community art exhibit. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 301-791-3132 or washingtoncountyarts.com.

