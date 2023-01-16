"Relief From the Heat" — through Jan. 22, Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Works by the Washington Water Color Association. Viewing is by appointment 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 301-258-6425 to schedule an appointment. gaithersburgmd.gov.
“Beneath the Forest” — through Jan. 27 at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Pamela Moulton’s solo show makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190, frederickartscouncil.org.
"Winter Nights, Winter Lights" — through Jan. 29 at The Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., City Park, Hagerstown. Valley Art Association members' show. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. valleyartassoc.org or 301-797-2867.
“Concinnity” — through Jan. 29, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Artist talk from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19. Paintings by Kesra Hoffman and photographs by Teke Hoffman that consider those moments that arrest our attention and call us to stop and take a breath. 301-471-7124.
Frederick County Art Association Members Exhibition — through Jan. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Artworks in a variety of media, including fiber, photography, sculpture, and more from their approximately 100 members, who range from casual artist to full–time professionals. Vote for your favorite piece at the front desk; the artwork with the most votes will receive the People's Choice Award. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Dimensions In Between" — through Jan. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. In this exhibition, Virginia Warwick creates work with familiar materials combined with themes inspired by the natural world to elevate nature and animals to a human level, and create a bridge connection the two worlds. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"From the Pages of PAN: Art Nouveau Prints, 1895-1900" — through Jan. 29, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Features brilliant lithographs, etchings and woodcuts by renowned artists such as Auguste Rodin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Paul Signac, Georges Seurat, Käthe Kollwitz, Peter Behrens and Aubrey Beardsley, among others. Works encompass the art nouveau movement, expressionism, post-impressionism, and symbolism and give a view of the both artistic and intellectual life of this period. From the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions. Free admission. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Go to wcmfa.org.
“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-567-1374, cms.montgomerycollege.edu/arts-tpss/exhibitions.
"Natural Selection: Experiencing Change" — through Feb. 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Paintings by S. Manya Stoumen–Tolino. The idea of natural selection belongs to human ideas about how organic forms evolve and endure, or not. In this series, Stoumen-Tolino reflects on major forms, lines, and color experienced in the natural world that express the inherent changes constantly occurring in all living things. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Drifting Through Deep Time" — through Feb. 26, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by Keith Kozloff. A reflection on "deep time," a term applied to how we conceive of geological timescales. Constructing a photographic narrative loosely based on the protocontinent Avalonia, his work is a reflection on human attention and humanity's capacity to understand Earth's life support systems. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.
"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" — through Feb. 26, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Features nine artists from the Gaithersburg Fine Arts Association. Call 301-473-7680 for gallery hours or visit frederickuu.org.
"Structures 2023" — through May 5, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolors, mixed media, acrylic, photography, and wood carvings from some of Frederick's most talented artists. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.
“The Hot Button” — through August, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.
"Behind the Fold" — Jan. 21 through March 5, BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Showcasing the works of nationally known sculptor, amateur magician, and former Carnegie Melon professor, Dan Droz. Artist talk Feb. 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.
“Community Threads: Connectivity through Creativity” — Feb. 1 to 26. This exhibition was curated as a vignette showcase that reflects the array of creativity within the Frederick County Art Association, with work by 16 members. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Districtarts.com.
Amazing Tablescapes — Feb. 3-12, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Atrium, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Creative tablescapes displays. People's Choice Award announced on Facebook at 5 p.m. March 1. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers Exhibitions — Feb. 7 through April 23, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This juried exhibition features 95 pieces of art and photography from artists who live in the Quad-State area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.
"Scents of It All" — Feb. 8 through March 3, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. Explore the artists interruption of scent, evoking emotional memory and transporting self through space and time. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 301-215-6660 or bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.
