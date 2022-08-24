DISTRICT sept.jpg

“Victorious” by Delna Dastur, part of an exhibit at DISTRICT Arts through Oct. 2, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10.

 Courtesy photo

Amazing Tablescapes Information Session— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Interested in being a designer in-person or online? Meet at the Atrium to learn more. RSVP victoria.beyer@gmail.com or 301-797-5727.

”Phantasmagoria” — through Aug. 27, Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Featuring five local artists express the bizarre and fantastic through abstraction, surrealism and the effects of time through a variety of mediums. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription