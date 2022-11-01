‘The Magic of Glass’

Gallery B will present The National Capital Art Glass Guild’s juried exhibition “The Magic of Glass,” showcasing work from 45 Guild members including mosaic, fused, stained and blown glass. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11. Gallery B is at 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. Shown here, “Momentum II,” by Matthew Fuchs.

 Courtesy photo

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Art Exhibit — through Nov. 13, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon is special guest curator. She selected 39 pieces of art in a variety of two-dimensional mediums. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.

Artists in the Mary Pfister Group Exhibit — through Nov. 20, Links Bridge Vineyards Tasting Room, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.

