'Heavy Metal'

“Heavy Metal” is on view at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick through Aug. 27, featuring oil paintings by Raymond Burns. Shown here, “Monongahela Caboose,” by Burns.

 Courtesy photo

“The Power of Color” — Aug. 5-27. Artist Lynn Hotes exhibits her colorful abstract paintings. She works in acrylics, oils, pastels and pencil sketching and loves portraiture and architectural themes. Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com.

“10x10” — through Aug. 12, Gribs Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor. Each piece is 10 inches square and for sale. Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 443-536-9198.

