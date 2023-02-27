Bettie Awards Exhibition

The Bettie Awards Exhibition runs March 4 to April 30 at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick. Shown here, an example of art from the 2022 Bettie Awards Exhibition.

 Courtesy photo

“Mingling Echoes” — through March 3, Phaze 2 Gallery, 98 West Campus Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. Work by Lauren Koch, adjunct professor of sculpture who incorporates found and repurposed objects from a personal collection amassed over the past three decades from many places. 304-876-5159, eboggess@shepherd.edu, shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery.

"Scents of It All" — through March 3, Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. Explore the artists interruption of scent, evoking emotional memory and transporting self through space and time. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 301-215-6660 or bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.

