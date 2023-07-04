“Contrast & Contours”

“Contrast & Contours” features the work of Michael Gibson and Hampton Olfus. Known for his masterful pencil work, Gibson’s drawings reflect on universal humanity. Olfus’ adroitness with ink takes us on a journey, both inward and outward. Gibson is visiting from Canada, and D.C. native Olfus resides in Southern Maryland. Meet both artists July 15 and July 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Just Lookin’ Gallery, 40 Summit Ave., Hagerstown. The show runs through July 28. An artist talk will be held both days at 3 p.m. See justlookin.com for more info. Shown here, “Black Queen I,” by Michael Gibson.

 Courtesy photo

Art Review, Reflect and Revise Group (ARRRG) Exhibit — July 6 to 9. Evolve, 106 W. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Featuring artists Doug Kinnett, Kirsten Lee, Susan Loonsk and Annette Verna. Reception 5 to 7 p.m. July 7. Hours are 5-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. avpots62@yahoo.com.

DISTRICT Arts celebrates the High Wheel Bicycle Race — July 7 to 23. Frederick hosts the annual National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race on July 15. Artist April Rimpo will be in the DISTRICT Arts gallery on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. painting a scene based on photographs from last year’s race. In addition, Rimpo’s previously completed High Wheel paintings will be on view in the gallery. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-695-4050, districtarts.com/special-exhibitions.

