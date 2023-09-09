Thurmont Plein Air 2023
Buy Now

The Chang family of Ijamsville has participated in Thurmont's plein air art competition for the past three years. Megan Chang, left, said she was able to sell her painting.

 Staff photo by Ceoli Jacoby

Nearly two dozen artists on Saturday gathered on Thurmont's Main Street on Saturday for the town's fifth annual plein air art event.

"Plein air" is a French term for the act of painting outdoors. In this style, artists use natural changes in lighting and weather to their advantage, capturing a landscape as it evolves.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

"If you chose a different judge, they would probably pick a different set of winners." I was drawn immediately to Rebecca Pearl’s, not just for the wonderful colors and subject but the suitability of her style, as my understanding is the point of being outdoors is that the light fades, get ‘er done. So I looked it up, and plein air dates back centuries, but was “turned into an art form by French impressionists.” And people say there is no benefit to being over 300 years old. Pshaw

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription