Nearly two dozen artists on Saturday gathered on Thurmont's Main Street on Saturday for the town's fifth annual plein air art event.
"Plein air" is a French term for the act of painting outdoors. In this style, artists use natural changes in lighting and weather to their advantage, capturing a landscape as it evolves.
The subject of this year's plein air event was "Buildings of Main Street Thurmont." After choosing vantage points, the artists were given a little less than seven hours to complete their paintings and place them on easels for judging.
Local artist Yemi Fagbohun has been the judge of Thurmont's plein air competition for the past several years. In an interview with The Frederick News-Post on Saturday, he said he evaluates the paintings on the basis of color, technique and composition.
Though Fagbohun is well-known for his murals in Frederick County, he does not consider himself an expert at plein air.
"It's all relative," Fagbohun said of the judging process. "If you chose a different judge, they would probably pick a different set of winners."
Carol Cowie of Annapolis won a first-place ribbon and $400 for her entry. She painted the view from the bridge over Thurmont's Main Street.
"I was driving by and I said, 'That's it.' It was all misty, and the fog was rolling in over the mountains," Cowie said of the scenery.
Rebecca Pearl, who has an art gallery in Thurmont, won second place and $300 for her impressionist painting.
Bess Laing traveled to Thurmont from her home in West Virginia on Saturday after seeing the event advertised on Facebook.
Laing is new to plein air, usually painting in her living room, but said she hopes to compete again in the future.
"It was really fun to see how art feeds art," Laing said. "We were all painting the same things, but the pieces all turned out so different."
Laing won third place and $200 for her entry. Myra Derbyshire of Thurmont received an honorable mention and $50 for her painting of the Trinity United Church of Christ.
Vickie Grinder, the economic development manager of Main Street Thurmont, said the town's annual plein air event started out with just four painters, but has grown steadily each year.
Grinder sees the event as a way to "put Thurmont on the map in the art world." She said that the town's plein air competition is easygoing enough for even new painters to enjoy.
"Thurmont's plein air is a great event, especially for first-timers," Grinder said. "Promoting the arts is a big part of economic development, and these artists — they love what they do."
"If you chose a different judge, they would probably pick a different set of winners." I was drawn immediately to Rebecca Pearl’s, not just for the wonderful colors and subject but the suitability of her style, as my understanding is the point of being outdoors is that the light fades, get ‘er done. So I looked it up, and plein air dates back centuries, but was “turned into an art form by French impressionists.” And people say there is no benefit to being over 300 years old. Pshaw
