No one expected Barbara Fritchie herself to come to her own mural unveiling.
But there she was, the self-proclaimed “old gray head,” standing on the balcony of her Frederick home and waving the American flag as she recited John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem, “Barbara Fritchie,” which made her a legend in American history.
The plucking sounds of a banjo bounced in the air as dozens of people gathered at the historic Barbara Fritchie House on West Patrick Street in downtown Frederick Friday afternoon. They were there to enjoy the ribbon-cutting for a mural of the famous patriot — just in time to kick off Independence Day weekend.
“Over the mountains winding down; Horse and foot, into Frederick town,” the Fritchie reenactor proclaimed. “... Quick, as it fell, from the broken staff, Dame Barbara snatched the silken scarf; She leaned far out on the window-sill, And shook it forth with a royal will. Shoot, if you must, this old gray head, But spare your country’s flag ...”
Kirk Seese, the artist, worked three 12-hour days to complete the mural by the Fourth of July. The Frederick Arts Council selected him among numerous artists who applied their concept art of Fritchie for the mural. Seese stood out not only with his art but also his professionalism and experience, Arts Council Executive Director Louise Kennelly said.
He was also the only artist that had the famous poem by Whittier in his concept, she added.
The mural features Fritchie leaning out of the attic window, with a flag clenched in her fist against a deep, burgundy background of the Barbra Fritchie House. On the left of her is a part of the poem that describes her bravery against Stonewall Jackson and his Confederate troops.
The mural, besides the words of the poem, is hand-painted with regular house paint, Seese said. But he tried to keep his color palette red, white and blue throughout, especially with Fritchie herself. From afar, it looks like a regular painting of an old woman. But as you get closer, you can see strokes of blue and red in her face, cap and hands.
Seese wanted Fritchie to be a living embodiment of the flag.
“It’s kind of a human version of our flag,” he said. “Old, worn and tattered, but still resilient.”
Fritchie is an icon in Frederick and American history. According to Whittier’s poem, the 96-year-old stood up to Jackson and his troops during the Civil War. She called to them, telling them to shoot her but not the precious flag of her country. (Whether this incident played out as told in the poem remains up for debate.)
Bryan Chaney now owns the historic house. He and his wife often walked along Carroll Creek and thought someone should do something with the “cool” residence. So, they did — buying it and the house next to it in 2018 and making them each into an AirBnb. In May 2021, they decided to do something about the empty wall on the Fritchie House.
Starting with a Facebook post, Chaney managed to get in touch with the FAC to have a mural painted. They fast-tracked the usual year-long process to a mere six weeks. Chaney saw the significance of having art of a patriot done by July 4.
“That’s a significant time frame in our history,” Chaney said. “It’s a significant time frame in this country and — especially this year, coming off COVID — people want to love their country again the way they used to.”
For Ella Faye Warren, the mural reminded her of her profound love for America. The military veteran sang the National Anthem for Friday’s event, and she felt parallels with Fritchie. Knowing her story, especially as a woman, added an emotional element when she belted into the microphone.
“For her to stand up for the flag, for the American flag, to me it’s almost like a soldier. We stand up for the flag,” Warren said.
