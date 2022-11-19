Nautically themed music echoed through the amphitheater of Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick on Saturday as crews readied their crafts for nearly four months in the water.
It was the kickoff of the annual Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, a fundraiser for local charities.
It's the seventh year the group has put on the event, said Pete Kramers, one of the organizers.
After starting with one boat in 2016, they're up to 30 this year, he said. That includes 26 boats in the water and four “land sharks” set up on dry land.
Visitors can vote for their favorite boat at $1 per vote, and the money benefits local nonprofits.
The event raised $102,000 last year, Kramers said.
Getting the boats ready to survive the elements is a challenge, he said.
The boats have to able to stay upright as much as possible, and survive multiple storms with winds of 50 mph or more.
In the first year, one boat blew over on the first night, Kramers said.
Even in winter temperatures Saturday, people in rubber waders were out in the creek helping to steady the boats and anchor them.
Jared Herman of Oldetown Landscape Architects sloshed around in the water getting the Black Pearl into place.
His father, Joel Herman, built the ship three years ago for another company. Joel and his business partner Brad Palmer took it over this year.
“It was time” to pass the boat on, Herman said.
The event is fun and good for the community, and kids love to see the boat, he said, which has lights and blows fog across the water.
“It's well received. People like it,” Herman said.
Aaron Vetter, of the City Youth Matrix, watched as his organization's boat, the Ribboncutter, was prepared for the water.
The organization works to remove fees and other barriers for children to participate in extracurricular activities.
They teamed with the construction firm Morgan-Keller, whose employees constructed the boat.
A lot of employees volunteered their time to work on the boat, said Matt Trendell of Morgan-Keller.
They wanted to make it kid-friendly, and something that people of all ages could enjoy, he said.
The boat features a Lego theme, since one of their main points of interest is getting kids involved in activities that promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, Vetter said.
“We love Legos," he said. "That's a big thing."
